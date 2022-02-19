Smokey Robinson's Life in Photos

William "Smokey" Robinson Jr. was born on Feb. 19, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan – living a few doors down from Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross. He was athletic throughout high school, but his love of music piqued his interest the most.

He formed a doo-wop group called the Five Chimes with Ronald White and Warren "Pete" Moore in 1955, eventually renaming it The Matadors in 1957. It included members Emerson "Sonny" Rogers and Bobby Rogers, and later added Claudette Rogers and Marv Tarplin.

They toured Detroit for some time before the group's name changed to The Miracles.