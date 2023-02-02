Smokey Robinson, 82, Explains Why He'll Never Retire from Music: 'It's What I Love'

The legendary singer — who will soon be honored alongside Berry Gordy as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year — tells PEOPLE in this week's issue why he's not slowing down

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 2, 2023 10:10 AM
Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson. Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty

Smokey Robinson may be a seasoned veteran of the music industry, but that doesn't mean he has any plans to slow down.

The Motown legend, 82, is set to release a new studio album in April, and tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that making music is still his biggest passion.

"It's what I love," he says. "I can't find anything that replaces this for me."

GASMS, out on April 28, will mark Robinson's first solo studio album in nearly 10 years. The record will feature nine songs written and produced by the former Miracles frontman, including the first single "If We Don't Have Each Other."

"I retired one time. I retired for about three years, and I was climbing the walls," he says. "It's not about me making time. It's about me raring to go and do it. Everybody gets a gift from God, and mine was to be able to write music."

For more on Smokey Robinson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy in 1981. Joan Adlen/Getty

That musicianship has served Robinson well, and on Feb. 3, he and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy will be honored together as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year, the first time the prize has gone to two individuals.

"This is a really special thing for me," he says of being recognized by the Recording Academy's philanthropic arm. "They've given it to me and Berry, who is my best friend, and he most certainly deserves it."

The pair's working relationship stretches back nearly 65 years, when Robinson and the Miracles became one of the first artists signed to Gordy's label. Their serendipitous meeting came about after Robinson auditioned unsuccessfully for Jackie Wilson's manager. Though that was a bust, he caught Gordy's attention, and soon the future executive filled Robinson in on his plans for the future.

"He said, 'I'm going to start my own record company. We are not just going to make Black music. We're going to make music for everybody,' " Robinson recalls of their meeting. "Berry and I talk about it all the time—we never dared to dream that Motown would become what it has."

Related Articles
SMOKEY ROBINSON RETURNS WITH NEW STUDIO ALBUM TITLED GASMS
Smokey Robinson to Release First New Album in 9 Years, Titled 'GASMS'
Barrett Strong
Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter Barrett Strong Dead at 81
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson Talks 'Can't Tame Her' and Tricking Mariah Carey's Fans into Thinking They Collaborated
SG Lewis — Who's Made Hits with Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
SG Lewis — Hit Producer for Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
Ava Max
Ava Max Says She 'Felt Like a New Person' After Ditching Her Signature Lopsided 'Max Cut' Hair
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick pose backstage the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.
Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'
Smokey Robinson Life in Pics
Smokey Robinson's Life in Photos
Ashanti in 2022
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
lionel richie, smokey robinson
Smokey Robinson Jokes About How Often People Confuse Him for Lionel Richie at 2022 AMAs
dua lipa, mick jagger
Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger Relax in the Recording Studio — See the Pics!
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick on Keeping Romantic Company: 'I Know Who to Call — Ain't 'Ghostbusters' Either'
Billie Eilish
21 of Billie Eilish's Biggest Moments, in Celebration of Her 21st Birthday!
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd's Relationship Timeline
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos