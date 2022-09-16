Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Engaged to Girlfriend Chloe Mendel: 'Of Course I Said Yes'

Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel share son Augustus Juppiter, 6, and daughter Philomena Clementine, 3

Published on September 16, 2022 11:40 AM
Chloe Mendel and Billy Corgan attend the "Chicagoland" series premiere at Bank of America Theater on March 4, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chloe Mendel and Billy Corgan. Photo: Gabriel Grams/Getty

Smashing Pumpkins rocker Billy Corgan is engaged!

The musician, 55, popped the question to longtime girlfriend Chloe Mendel on her 30th birthday Saturday, she shared on Instagram.

Mendel, the creative director and co-founder of Maison Atia, a luxury outerwear brand, shared a sweet Instagram video of the couple and their two children blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, and concluded her caption with news of the engagement.

"The day finished with a wedding proposal," she wrote. "Of course I said yes. ❤️"

Corgan and Mendel have been dating since 2012, and share son Augustus Juppiter, 6, and daughter Philomena Clementine, 3.

She celebrated the pair's 10-year anniversary in August with a throwback photo on Instagram.

"We just celebrated 10 years together. So here's us about 10 years ago. We don't celebrate many anniversaries… but we're celebrating this one! Cheers to many more decades. Happy Anniversary @billycorgan" she wrote.

Mendel often shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram, and last month shared a sweet snap of Corgan, Augustus and Clementine on the Jumbotron at Wrigley Field.

"My why," she captioned the post.

This will be the second marriage for Corgan, who was previously married to art conservator and artist Chris Fabian in the mid-1990s.

In 2018, Corgan opened up about life as a dad, and said August, then 2½, was already starting to follow in his father's footsteps.

"He watches my music videos every day now, so I'm excited to see how he adapts to tour buses and arenas full of people," Corgan told PAWS Chicago's magazine of Augustus. "My guess is he'll very much want to come on stage to say hello or sing."

