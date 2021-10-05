Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Taking a Brief Break from Band Due to Heart Issues

The rock band lead singer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2015

Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell is taking a brief hiatus from the band due to heart health issues.

The rock band singer has missed a few performances due to cardiomyopathy and heart failure, a Smash Mouth rep told TMZ. The outlet notes that Harwell was diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

A rep for the rocker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Cardiomyopathy is a form of heart disease that affects the heart muscle and makes it difficult to pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the American Heart Association.

Harwell is on the mend, per TMZ, and is expected to perform with the band on Thursday at the Jackson Mississippi State Fair. The group is also scheduled to perform in Bethel, New York on Saturday.

Amid Harwell's absence, the band had a substitute lead singer for a few shows, leading to speculation that Harwell was fired.

A fan asked the band on Monday whether or not he was fired and Smash Mouth replied on Twitter, "nobody got fired but anytime you wanna come sing 'All Star' with us we're down."

Harwell was hospitalized in 2017 for his heart condition, TMZ reported at the time.

In a statement to Billboard, the rock singer's manager said, "Whenever he is not feeling great we take precautionary measures just to make sure everything is OK, especially while he is on the road touring."