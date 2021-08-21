Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' After Testing Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor cancelled his upcoming appearances after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour performs onstage during DIMEBASH 2019 at The Observatory on January 24, 2019 in Santa Ana, California.

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that's made him "very, very sick."

The musician, 47, was forced to call off his upcoming appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus, Rolling Stone reports. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.

"I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very, very sick," he said. "So I'm not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry."

Taylor continued, "I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can."

The Stone Sour singer assured fans he "should be okay" and said that because he was vaccinated, he was "not worried" about his illness. "But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else," he added. "So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise."

Astronomicon organizers shared their own message on Facebook, writing below Taylor's video, "Maintaining everyone's health and safety is paramount in these times. COVID is no joke and can effect anyone, even those who have been vaccinated. Sadly, this includes celebrities."

They added, "We wish Corey a speedy recovery and we urge everyone to remain vigilant. If you're coming to Astronomicon, please remember to wear a mask to keep yourself and everyone at the event safe."

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs onstage on day 2 of Download Festival 2019 at Donington Park on June 15, 2019 in Castle Donington, England. Credit: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

Taylor has spent this summer traveling across the U.S. promoting his solo album, 2020's CMFT. The singer concluded his tour with an Aug. 19 stop in Denver before he shared his positive COVID-19 test the next day.

According to Rolling Stone, Taylor's CMFT tour included a stop at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 11. The event caused a spike in coronavirus cases last year, and experts predicted it could also again be a super-spreader event this year as the Delta variant rips across the country.

While the U.S. hit a vaccine milestone in early August with 70% of the adult population vaccinated, the Delta variant has complicated the return to normal many Americans were looking forward to this summer.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that fully vaccinated Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a third booster dose to help protect against more aggressive variants like Delta. The booster shots are expected to roll out starting in September, with nursing home residents, health care workers, and emergency workers set to receive their third vaccine first.