Slipknot's Shawn Crahan Thanks Fans for Their Support After Announcing 22-Year-Old Daughter's Death

Shawn Crahan is thanking his fans days after announcing the sudden death of his 22-year-old daughter Gabrielle.

In a statement posted to Slipknot’s Twitter account, the musician, 49, expressed his gratitude for the “endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness” he and his family have received over the last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful,” reads the statement. “You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.”

RELATED: Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan Mourns the Death of 22-Year-Old Daughter: ‘The Deepest Pain’

Crahan and his family also announced that Gabrielle’s funeral will be held on Sunday in Des Moines. “Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards & condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines,” continues the statement, which was signed by “Shawn and family.”

Slipknot’s founding member — who often goes by his stage name “Clown” — announced the death of his daughter on Twitter on Sunday, just days after the band performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday — Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old,” he wrote. A cause of death hasn’t been released, though TMZ reports evidence found at the scene point to a drug overdose.

Crahan and his wife Chantel are also parents to sons Simon and Gage, and daughter Alexandria.

“Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad,” Simon wrote on Instagram. “Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now you’re not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

Alexandria also mourned her sister on social media. “Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away,” she captioned a photo of the siblings as children. “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats.”

“Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers,” Alexandria continued. “This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”