Slim Thug Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Urges Fans to 'Take This Seriously'

Slim Thug is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus as the global pandemic continues to unfold.

On Tuesday afternoon, the rapper, 39, revealed in a video he shared on Instagram that he tested positive for the illness.

“So check this out, no games being played alright,” he began in the clip. “The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive,” he revealed. “As careful as I have been self-quarantined and staying home. I might’ve went and got something to eat or something, did some stuff like that, simple stuff like that, nothing crazy.”

“Stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so ya’ll gotta take this stuff seriously,” he said explaining just how easily the condition can be incurred. “Sit at home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they sayin’. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever.”

“I’m good, I feel good, I don’t got no problems right now,” he assured fans. “The other day, I had a slight fever and a cough. I feel better now. I don’t have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I’m good, but y’all better take this serious. It’s real out here, coronavirus.”

Slim Thug posted an additional photo on his Instagram Tuesday showing his followers that a stay at home order had been announced until April 3 on the newscast he was viewing.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 43,499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. There are at least 392,780 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. Last week, Italy officially surpassed China in the number of deaths related to the virus.

Slim Thug is one of many celebrities to contract the virus. So far Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Kevin Durant, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Others including reality star Colton Underwood and Monaco’s Prince Albert II share the same results.

Several major events have been canceled or postponed since the outbreak was declared a global pandemic earlier this month because of growing fear that it will continue to spread rapidly.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards have been postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the health crisis. Musical artists including Cher, Elton John, the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and the Foo Fighters have also opted to cancel or postpone upcoming performances.

The Academy of Country Music announced last week that in partnership with dick clark productions, ACM Presents: Our Country will air in place of the ACMs award show on April 5. The special will include at-home acoustic performances from yet to be announced country stars through video chat. The ACMs have been rescheduled for September because of the pandemic. Country duo Dan + Shay are among the stars that have changed plans due to the virus.

Additionally, the highly anticipated, fan favorite Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been pushed back from its original spring dates and will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18.

Epidemiologists recommend that individuals practice “social distancing” by staying inside as much as possible and keeping about 6 feet of distance from others to limit the further spreading of COVID-19. According to the CDC, the best prevention methods include simple hygienic measures like thorough hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from individuals who are coughing or sneezing and again staying home at any signs of illness.

