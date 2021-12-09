Slim 400's body was found in Inglewood, California. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital

Rapper Slim 400 Shot and Killed in Los Angeles at 34, Per Reports: an 'Ambassador for a Tradition'

Slim 400 has died.

On Wednesday night, the Compton-raised rapper who went by the name Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood in Los Angeles County, according to multiple reports, including the Los Angeles Times. He was 34.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Times reported that Los Angeles Police Department officers located the body of the rap star shortly after people in the area heard gunshots around 7:50 pm on Wednesday. Paramedics took Slim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police told NBC News that they still don't have a suspect in custody and that detectives are interviewing the rapper's family members, searching for witnesses and gathering evidence. TMZ originally reported his age as 33, but Inglewood police told NBC he was actually 34.

Slim 400 was born in Germany but raised in Compton. He was good friends with rapper YG, with whom he released songs "Goapele" and "Piru." Some of his other songs included "Fake S—," "Breakin Thru the Ghetto" and "Straight Up Bompton."

On the day of his death, Slim had released a new song titled "Caviar Gold."

Earlier this year, he shared a photo with his daughter Parris, to whom he shared a sweet birthday tribute. "Been witt her all dayyyy. Wishin my #Parris a Happy Birthday, I do it #4 her," he wrote.

Journalist Jeff "Passion" Weiss shared a tribute for Slim 400 on his Twitter as fans also took to social media to share their condolences.

"RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history -- who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force," he wrote.

"Wow….speechless…RIP SLIM400, may you Rest In Peace, may your memory live on in all of the hearts of your loved ones, friends, fans; family!" a fan of the rapper tweeted.