Slaves Guitarist Laurie Vincent's Girlfriend Dies After Cancer Battle: 'I Will Love You Forever'

Laurie Vincent, the guitarist for English punk duo Slaves, is mourning the death of his longtime girlfriend, who died following a battle with cancer.

"My Dolly Legs, you showed me what love means. I will love you forever. Sleep tight my queen, we will meet again," the musician, 26, wrote on Instagram last week, alongside a photograph of girlfriend Emma Jane Mulholland, who died at the age of 32.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support, I ask for you to be sensitive and respect our families privacy at this time. I will tell Emma's story but now is not the time,” he added.

The pair have two children together: son Bart, 3, and daughter Summer, who turned 1 earlier this month.

Last December, Vincent announced that the band was canceling an upcoming tour, as Mulholland was in need of immediate medical attention.

"My girlfriend needs urgent emergency medical attention due to complications since the birth of our daughter. Even with people offering to look after my family, I cannot stand on a stage in front of you whilst my son and girlfriend are scared and struggling. I need to be there for them first. That's my job as a dad and partner," he wrote on Dec. 5, as he announced that they would be rescheduling one show.

The following day, he shared that as his girlfriend's health had "rapidly deteriorated," the rest of the tour would also be postponed.

"Emma has been battling through immensely painful episodes every day for the past 3 months. We hoped this wasn't a permanent issue and that her symptoms would subside," he wrote. "However this week her condition has rapidly deteriorated. At this point Emma is in constant agony. After many failed trips to our GP and A&E we finally sought out specialist medical attention and have been told by Doctors that she is in need of immediate surgical action and will be having surgery next week."

As Mulholland celebrated her birthday in January, she shared that she was "hoping for a year of better health and happiness." "Never has a birthday wish meant so much," she wrote.

The following month, Vincent posted a photograph of his girlfriend undergoing chemotherapy while all dressed up. "Chemo... but make it fashion" - Emma Jane, 2020,” he captioned the snapshot.

In her last social media post, dated June 4, Mulholland penned a touching tribute to their daughter to commemorate their "first and last birthday spent together."

"Happy 1st Birthday to our beautiful baby girl Summer Jane!" she wrote. "So bittersweet that this is our first and last birthday spent together."