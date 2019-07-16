Skillet’s new music video is legendary.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the rock band’s video for their anthemic single “Legendary,” which is featured on their upcoming Aug. 2 album, Victorious.

For the passionate record, members John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison bring light to a dark room with their musical talent as the foursome rock out with hopes to inspire their fans with the story behind the single.

“The message behind the song that is so important for our world is simply to live your life the way you think you should. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, and don’t be afraid to go against the crowd,” frontman Cooper tells PEOPLE.

“You only have one life to live, so make it count for the things you believe and the people you love. That’s how you live a legendary life,” he says.

Image zoom Skillet Chrissy Knix

On the video’s creative concept, Cooper reveals he “wanted the video to have a transcendental quality” for the fans.

“The video needed to be modern and even a little surreal. We are talking about our lives being the best versions of ourselves that we can be. But life is short, so don’t waste your time,” he says.

“This has a certain metaphysical element to it — that we are living in the ‘right here right now,’ but then our lives will be over and all that’s left is what we stood for,” he shares. “That’s why I wanted the video to have a transcendental quality and tons of lighting effects to give being a supernatural quality to the song. And tons and tons of energy!”

Since its release in May, “Legendary” has cracked into the Top 20 chart on Active Rock radio with a positive response from fans and followers.

“‘Legendary’ felt like the right first single because it’s so high energy. It feels like a song that should be played in a stadium while your favorite team is winning,” Cooper says. “It’s energetic, positive, and inspiring. It’s what the world needs to hear right now.”

Skillet is currently on the road on a co-headlining tour with Sevendust. Their next show is scheduled for Friday in Gilford, New Hampshire.