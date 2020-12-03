Pink and Willow, Carrie and Isaiah and more dazzling duets performed by famous parents and their kids

Powerful pipes run in the family!

Whether they're recording in the studio, belting out tunes in the car or performing at the Super Bowl, these celebrity kids have learned a thing or two about hitting the right notes from their famous parents.

Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez and more music icons have shared the spotlight with their kids over the years, and below, we've rounded up the heartwarming video proof.

Carrie Underwood & Isaiah

When it came to recording her first-ever holiday album, 2020's My Gift, the country star knew she wanted to include someone very special on one of the tracks — her 5-½-year old son, Isaiah.

"It was so great," Underwood told PEOPLE of singing with her eldest on “Little Drummer Boy.” "When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that."

"I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional,” the mom of two said of listening to his vocals after the studio session.

Pink & Willow

This musical mother-daughter duo is at it again! The "Love Me Anyway" singer and her 9-year-old daughter joined forces for ABC Network's The Disney Holiday Singalong on Nov. 30 of this year, performing a rendition of Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" against a festive backdrop.

This isn't the first time Willow's shown off her singing voice: in October 2018, she joined her mom in the studio to record a track for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, the film's tribute album.

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

As the daughter of two music legends, it comes as no surprise that Queen Bey and JAY-Z's eldest Blue Ivy would have some pipes of her own. After all, she did get her first feature at less than 1 year old, murmuring on the song her mom named after her. In this sweet throwback video shared by Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, Blue stands beside her mom and quietly sings the Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," written by James Weldon Johnson.

"You sound so pretty," Beyoncé proudly tells her after.

"That feels good," Blue says, prompting her mom to laugh. "You wanna do it again? You're like mommy, huh?"

Mariah Carey & Moroccan and Monroe

We've all belted out the lyrics to Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in the car before — just not with Carey herself! Back in 2018, the mom of two and self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas got some help from her twins, nicknamed Roc and Roe, on her background vocals for the infinitely catchy tune while driving around.

Jennifer Lopez & Emme

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme | Credit: Elsa/Getty

February 2020 may feel like a lifetime ago, but who could forget watching J.Lo's daughter Emme — who was only 11 years old at the time — steal the spotlight at the Super Bowl LIV with a rendition of her mom's hit "Let's Get Loud"?

“She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” Lopez told Jimmy Fallon on an episode of The Tonight Show. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

As the daughter of Lopez and Marc Anthony, a future in the music industry is certainly an option for Emme — but neither of her parents are pushing her in that direction, Lopez told Extra after their performance.

"For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

The music icon has had a number of her five children and numerous grandchildren join her onstage before, including when she brought black-ish star Tracee out to join her on the final night of her 2015 Las Vegas residency. After playfully asking the audience to "bear with [her]" and working up the courage to take the mic, Ellis Ross begins "Lady Sings the Blues" (around the 1:30 mark), much to her mother's delight.

Billy Joel & Alexa Ray Joel

The "Uptown Girl" singer's eldest daughter, whom he shares with ex Christie Brinkley, followed in Dad's footsteps, pursuing a career as a singer-songwriter and pianist. Alexa showed off her impressive pipes in a duet with her dad at Madison Square Garden in 2019, joining him for a gorgeous performance of his song "New York State of Mind." She regularly performs and tours solo, too.

Cher & Chaz Bono

As the only child of Sonny and Cher, Chaz Bono — who documented his transition in the 2011 film, Becoming Chaz — often joined his parents on their variety show growing up, including one 1975 appearance on The Cher Show for a duet of "All I Really Want to Do" (around the 7:00 mark).

Will Smith & Jaden