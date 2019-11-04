Country singer Kane Brown, who welcomed his daughter, Kingsley Rose, into the world on Oct. 29, 2019, followed up her birth by releasing a song about her. “I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents. I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up,” Brown said in a statement.

The sweet tune makes Brown the latest in a long line of musicians who used their kids as the inspiration behind some of their most heartfelt songs. Below, we take a look at some of the sweetest numbers written for celebrity bundles of joy. Grab your tissues, some of these are real tear-jerkers.

Kane Brown wrote “For My Daughter” for, well, his daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way/ I guess mine did/ I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid/ They say history repeats itself/ Well I guess that’s up to me.”

JAY-Z wrote “GLORY” about Blue Ivy (and featured her on the track)!

The song, released in 2013, alluded to the struggle that he and wife Beyoncé went through to conceive, and celebrates Blue Ivy’s arrival into the world. “False alarms and false starts/ All made better by the sound of your heart/ All the pain of the last time/ I prayed so hard it was the last time,” JAY-Z raps.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “Baby I paint the sky blue, my greatest creation was you.”

Billy Joel wrote “Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)” for his daughter, Alexa.

Joel’s 1993 ballad was written as a song for his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, whom he shares with Christie Brinkley.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “Goodnight my angel, now it’s time to dream/ And dream how wonderful your life will be/ Someday your child may cry, and if you sing this lullaby/ Then in your heart there will always be a part of me.”

Stevie Wonder wrote “Isn’t She Lovely” about his daughter, Aisha.

With a song that so captures the joy of becoming a new parent, Wonder was clearly inspired by the birth of his baby girl! And Aisha is included on the track — you can hear her crying at the very beginning of the song.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “Life and love are the same/ Life is Aisha/ The meaning of her name.”

Kanye West wrote “Only One” after the birth of his first child, North West.

The song, sung from the perspective of West’s late mother, Donda, is a tribute to his first child, North West. The song even features Paul McCartney on piano!

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “I talked to God about you, he said he sent you an angel/ And look at all that he gave you/ You asked for one and you got two/ You know I never left you/ ‘Cause every road that leads to heaven’s right inside you.”

Britney Spears wrote “My Baby” about her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

After her well-documented 2007 breakdown, Spears released her Circus album, and on it was a track for her sons. Given the circumstances when the song was released — Spears had lost custody of her boys — the song is particularly poignant.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “I wonder how/ I’ve lived my life/ ‘Cause without you/ How did I get through/ All of my days/ Without you?”

Lauryn Hill’s son, Zion, is the subject of her song of the same name.

The R&B singer starts her emotional song from her iconic debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with, “One day you’ll understand, Zion,” before singing about her experience becoming a mother.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “See life for you my prince has just begun/ And I thank you for choosing me/ To come through unto life to be.”

Madonna wrote “Little Star” about her daughter, Lourdes.

The icon dedicated “Little Star,” a song off of her 1998 Grammy-winning album, Ray of Light, to her daughter, Lourdes, who was born in 1996.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “You are a treasure to me/ You are my star/ You breathe new life/ Into my broken heart.”

Eminem was inspired by his daughter when he wrote “Hailie’s Song.”

After a custody battle with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, Eminem released a track about his daughter, Hailie, that was surprisingly sweet and tender for the notoriously explicit rapper.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “Sometimes it feels like the world’s on my shoulders/ Everyone’s leaning on me/ ‘Cause sometimes it feels like the world’s almost over/ But then she comes back to me.”

Carrie Underwood wrote “What I Never Knew I Always Wanted” as a “love song” for her sons.

Underwood is mom to two boys, Jacob and Isaiah, and she put her love for her 4-year-old and 9-month-old into a sweet song about them and their dad, Mike Fisher.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “And now I’m holdin’ what I never knew I always wanted/ I couldn’t see, I was blind ’til my eyes were opened/ I didn’t know there was a hole/ Something missing in my soul/ ‘Til you filled it up, oh, with your love.”

Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture’s birthday by sharing an unreleased and untitled track.

On her daughter’s 1st birthday, Cardi B posted an untitled, unreleased song about Kulture Kiari. “Think I’mma lose with my little baby countin’ on me?” the rapper asks, in response to the many people who doubted that she could make motherhood work so early on in her career. The song sample’s Eve’s single, “Love Is Blind.”

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “I ain’t even meet you and I love you to death/ Perform live on TV, I hid you under my dress/ We did the ruffles, the fur coats a hundred different ways/ But seems like you getting larger every day.”

Adele’s song, “Sweetest Devotion” is about her son, Angelo.

The songstress gave birth to her baby boy in October 2012, at 24 years old. It wouldn’t be until three years later, in 2015, that Adele would release her album, 25, about the chronicles of her 25th year, and along with it a song about her baby boy.

The lyric that’ll make you tear up: “I wasn’t ready then, I’m ready now/ I’m heading straight for you/ You will only be eternally/ The one that I belong to.”