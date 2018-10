From Lady Gaga to Beyoncé: 12 Singers Who Played Singers Onscreen

The Coen brothers’ film centered on the trials of the titular folk musician as he tried to make it in 1960s New York — helped along at times by a cashmere-clad Timberlake (playing Davis’ overindulgent pal, Jim Berkey). “It will always be a milestone for me to get to write, sing, act and bring it all together,” Timberlake told Billboard of his experience helping to produce the movie’s soundtrack.