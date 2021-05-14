"The goals are still the same – to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that to you too," the R&B star said

Singer Tank Reveals He's Going Deaf 'Out of Nowhere' Due to a 'Very Severe Case of Vertigo'

Singer Tank is being open with his fans about his latest health struggle.

The R&B star, 45, shared the emotional news that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video posted Wednesday. In a follow-up the following day, he shared that his doctor diagnosed him with an "extreme case of vertigo."

"I'm going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation. I'm going completely deaf in my right ear and I'm kind of losing sound in my left [ear]," the "Maybe I Deserve" singer began. "I'm dizzy, can't walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don't know how or why. I'm seeing a doctor, got MRIs going on and medication… all of that."

Staying positive through the shock, the musician said he was determined to keep fighting and urged fans to be brave in their own battles, too.

"But, it still hasn't given me a reason to give up. It still hasn't given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I've set out to be," Tank said in the clip. "The goals are still the same – to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that to you too."

"No matter what you're going through, no matter where you find yourself," he added. "Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you – keep going, keep pushing."

Tank also promised fans he'd remain open and share updates with them.

"Let's keep fighting," he nded the video.

Sharing her support, the vocalist's wife Zena Foster commented on the confessional, writing "I love you babe and don't worry I can talk louder."

The following day, Tank stayed true to his word and shared news from the doctor as he explained he has a "very severe case of vertigo with little additives here and there" in his right ear, but no brain-related issues. He also shared that he has a deviated septum.

In a heartbreaking turn, the "When We" crooner also revealed his hearing in his right ear has worsened.

"I tested lower today in terms of the things I could hear in this ear, so hopefully that starts to turn around quickly, and I can get back out there and do what I do," he said.

Now, Tank is asking fans to share well-wishes for the road ahead and not wait until it's too late.

"Say it now, don't wait until I'm deaf or in a wheelchair cause I can't walk in a straight line. I want to be able to celebrate and dance, right now!" he said. "We have to do more in appreciating us in the moment."