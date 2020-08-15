R&B Singer MAJOR and Fiancée Nichelle Wed in Intimate Texas Ceremony: 'A Dream Come True'

The couple planned their romantic wedding in less than five months

R&B singer Major is officially a married man!

The Grammy-nominated star (née Major R. Johnson Finley) and his fiancée, Nichelle, celebrated their love with friends and family on Aug. 8 in an intimate Texas wedding ceremony, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The ring feels a little odd on my left hand, but I’m finally married to the one I dreamed about," Major tells PEOPLE. "So, I’ll adjust."

Adds Nichelle: "This is a dream come true. Literally!"

Major, 36, and Nichelle, 35, chose Aug. 8 as their wedding date for a special reason: eight is both of their favorite numbers.

"Eight is our number: symbolic of new beginnings, prosperity [and] infinite love," the couple says. "We prayed God would bless the day Aug. 8 to flow and still allow us to celebrate!"

Despite concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple was able to forge ahead with their big day while also "ensuring everyone's health and safety."

"In a way, that was difficult because no one could have imagined all of the impact the pandemic would have on this type of celebration," the couple says. "With time, we were able to thoughtfully plan a way to continue with our special day and still adhere to the policies and regulations of our city and venue."

Image zoom Major and Nichelle's wedding Pharris Photos + Philms

The couple decided on Sandlewood Manor in Tomball, Texas, as their venue because they felt it was "the most excellent" choice to pull off exactly what they envisioned.

"We wanted a full day reflective of our love, style, and faith," they say. "Agape ... Heaven on earth. [We wanted to give] our guests a day of escape from the noise and madness in the world."

Throughout the space, they created a "dreamy, heavenly wedding experience" with decor and florals by What’s the Occasion Linens and Décor.

"Our styles are simple class, and we wished for that to be felt in all of the attire and decor elements," they say.

Image zoom Major and Nichelle's wedding Pharris Photos + Philms

Their romantic summertime ceremony was officiated by Pastor Remus and Mia Wright, the Pastors who hosted George Floyd’s funeral. Several A-list friends, such as Patti LaBelle and Stevie Wonder, who were unable to attend in-person, celebrated the newlyweds by sending in video recordings with their well wishes.

As to the most anticipated part of the day, both agree it was their "first look."

"The first look soundtracked by our favorite ballad, 'Agape' by Nicholas Britell, was that moment for me," says Major, who wore a white Well Groomed tux. "I still remember how mighty I felt to see my beautiful bride before everyone else laid eyes on her. I won, and I wept like an old church deacon."

Image zoom Major and Nichelle's wedding Pharris Photos + Philms

Nichelle walked down the aisle in a sparkling Morilee gown with a sheath silhouette, crystal beaded bodice and sweetheart neckline. She was flanked by bridesmaids in pastel green dresses.

"I didn't want to take it off — or leave it at the bridal shop!" Nichelle says. "The veil was made by the same designer of the dress. All of the accessories continued with the crystal and beaded style of my dress. My purse and mask were custom made and gifted by my mother. They featured heirloom elements from my grandmother and other women in my family."

Image zoom Major and Nichelle's wedding Pharris Photos + Philms

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests headed to the reception, where passed appetizers including garlic shrimp and grits, lemon and herb marinated chicken skewers, mediterranean vegetable crostini, green chili mac and cheese and mini blackened cod tacos were served all evening.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

To keep cool in the Texas heat, guests were served champagne and Fuze spritzer popsicles from Brand Appétit's bike bar cart as they arrived. Timeless Vodka kept the libations flowing as guests danced to tunes spun by RDK Sounds' DJ throughout the reception.

"Everything we chose was a reflection of us," Nichelle says. "From our personal style choices, to the music and our faith, we tried to convey to those helping that we wanted everything to be an expression of us. Ultimately, it was a seamless reflection of who we are! We provided custom masks, specialty cocktails and favors that fit our style and taste level."

The happy couple planned their big day in under five months after getting engaged in late December. Major shared details of the heartfelt engagement he planned, surprising Nichelle while the couple were on a date at the movie theater.

"Last night was a movie... literally. 🌹💍," he wrote at the time, while sharing the gorgeous photos taken of the sweet moment.

The “Why I Love You” singer added, "'Yes' she said. 🙌🏾🌹👑 Y’all I didn’t think I was worthy of this kind of happiness. God proved otherwise. Amazing Grace how sweet the sound. I know for sure - it’s Love I’ve found. 🌹🚀."

Major says he first met Nichelle — who is his high school best friend's cousin — in 2002. He took her on a date to Olive Garden the summer after he graduated, but things didn't go exactly as planned.

"She didn’t give me much play and said I was too old fashioned," he says. "Who isn’t blown away by flowers and free breadsticks? I said she’ll be back, and three years ago, we reconnected at a wedding where I sang at. Clearly: SHE’S BACK!"

Image zoom Major and Nichelle's wedding Pharris Photos + Philms

When they rekindled their romance, Nichelle says she knew Major was the one "early on."

"When we started dating, I was headed home to Houston from Dallas," she says. "We were talking on the phone and he stopped the conversation to pray over my journey before I got on the road. It made me think of the times I talk to my dad, when he takes time to pray for me. I knew then that he was different, and that this could be something special."

For Major, that moment came the night he asked Nichelle how many kids she'd like and she replied, "However many you give me."

"Chills ran up and through my body," he says. "In that moment, I knew she was my forever."

Image zoom Major and Nichelle's wedding Pharris Photos + Philms

Now officially married, the two couldn't have been happier with how their wedding day went.

"My song 'Why I Love You' lyrically details what true love is and millions around the world have used it to soundtrack their special moments," Major says. "When I finally found my 'Why I Love You' in Nichelle, I knew she deserved to have the greatest experience possible."