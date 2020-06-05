Singer Joy Oladokun Releases Powerful Ballad 'Who Do I Turn To?' in Support of Black Lives Matter

Joy Oladokun wrote her new single “Who Do I Turn To?” just last week in response to the current unrest following the killing of George Floyd

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun has written and released a new single called “Who Do I Turn To?" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her song comes in response to the current unrest following the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while three others stood idly by. His death has led to nationwide protests against police brutality.

The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with second-degree murder and the three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. None have entered a formal plea, and attorneys who might represent them have not come forward.

"Who Do I Turn To?" addresses the injustices and prejudices that Oladokun faces as a woman of Nigerian descent, but its message is universal, she says.

"I ask myself this question “Who Do I Turn To?” because it's not just a question for me or for just black people," the Arizona native tells PEOPLE. "It's a question for people who are still not considering their own prejudices. It's worth asking because everyone needs to recognize that they are complicit in some way. People have turned a blind eye to it because they want to be comfortable."

"I'm scared of getting pulled over cuz of someone else I look like/I'm scared of raising my voice/Cuz everyone will think that I'm gonna fight/This world was made for them/This world was made for me/How am I supposed to exist/When a friend is an enemy," the lyrics of "Who Do I Turn To?" begin.

Oladokun continues in the chorus: "If I can't save myself/If it's all black and white/If I can't call for help/In the middle of the night/If I can't turn to God/If I can't turn to you/Who do I turn to?/Who do I turn to?"

Oladokun, who was first discovered after her song "No Turning Back" was featured in Russell Wilson and Ciara's baby announcement video, wrote "Who Do I Turn To?" just last week with Grammy-winning songwriter Natalie Hemby.

"I wanted to write a firsthand account of how I feel and the question black people like me ask when this happens over and over again while nothing changes," Oladokun says. "I want it out now to help an already traumatized people cope, heal, and put words to their struggle."

