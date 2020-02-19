A star is born?

A video of a woman singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s hit “Shallow” during a social media prank has now gone viral.

Kevin Freshwater, a British content creator who films prank videos, posted a video of himself on Facebook asking strangers to finish the lyrics to various hit songs.

At the end of the clip he approaches a woman in a subway station, when he begins to sing Cooper’s part of the hit from 2018’s A Star Is Born.

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭 📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

The woman, who has since been identified as Charlotte Awbery, appears hesitant at first, but then begins to sing and lets her incredible vocals soar.

“Wow! You’re really good, keep going,” Freshwater exclaims to Awbery who then belts out the chorus of the ASIB track.

Twitter user @antpats2 shared the clip of Awbery on Twitter and wrote, “This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out ‘Shallow’ like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless.”

Other social media commenters couldn’t help but express their admiration for Awbery’s singing voice as well with Twitter user @KXTYSHOEB writing, “Lady Gaga who? This literally gave me chills” while @livexlenc commented, “first of all, I want to be able to belt like that randomly … THE TALENT”

Awbery, who identifies herself as a singer and songwriter, has seen a massive gain in followers on her social media platforms since she was identified after her singing clip went viral.

Over 60,000 people currently follow her Instagram account where she posts singing covers of herself from time to time.

From Prince’s “Purple Rain” to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, Awbery even has a cover of “Shallow” from before her viral fame on her account.