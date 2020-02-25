Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive for Days`

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The Welsh singer Duffy is opening up about her whereabouts over the past decade, revealing that she has been recovering from being “raped and drugged and held captive” during an undisclosed time period.

The 35-year-old singer, widely known for her 2008 hit song “Mercy,” shared an emotional Instagram post Tuesday, uncovering the details about her years out of the spotlight.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it,” the artist wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself walking and looking down.

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” the singer — who won the Grammy for best pop vocal album in 2008 — asserted, as she has been out of the music scene since her last studio album in 2010.

Duffy — born Aimee Anne Duffy — shared that a journalist contacted her with the same question, to which she explained her story in full last summer.

“He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak,” she said of opening up to the reporter.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” Duffy unveiled.

“Of course I survived,” she added, expressing that “the recovery took time.”

She continued, “There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

Duffy went on to explain the reason she “did not choose to use [her] voice to express [her] pain.”

“I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?” she said. “Slowly it unbroke.”

In the coming weeks, the singer shared that she will be posting a “spoken interview” in which she will answer any questions should people have them.

“I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x,” the singer said.

In closing out the post the singer added, “Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.