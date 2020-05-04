Cady Groves Dead at Age 30: Stars Pay Tribute to 'This Little Girl' Singer-Songwriter

Cody Groves, the singer's older brother, revealed the news of his sister's death over the weekend

Cady Groves — the singer-songwriter known for hits like "This Little Girl," "Love Actually," "Forget You," "Dreams" and "Oil and Water" — died on Saturday, PEOPLE can confirm. She was 30.

The sad news was first revealed by Cady's older brother, Cody Groves, who shared an emotional post on Twitter over the weekend, saying that Cady "has left this world."

"Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated," he said. "Rest In Peace little sis."

In a follow-up tweet, Cody said his sister's death was the result of "natural causes" pending a final coroner’s report. Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner, Cady's rep told PEOPLE.

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," Cody wrote. "Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

Cady is survived by her parents, Carol Pettit and Larry Groves; her four siblings, Cody, Kevan, Kyle and Kelsy; and three of her half-siblings, Adam, Carrie and Courtney Farmwald.

She is the third child of the Groves family to die at a young age. Her brother, Casey Groves, died on October 23, 2007. He was just 28. Years later, on March 23, 2014, Cady's brother, Kelly Groves, died, also at the age of 28.

"Hope you’re reunited with Kelly and Casey," Cody wrote.

Cady was born on July 30, 1989, in Emporia, Kansas.

She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona before switching paths to begin a career in music.

Her first EP, A Month of Sundays, was released independently in 2009. Another EP, The Life of a Pirate, followed in 2010.

The success of both helped Cady to attract the attention of bigger labels. She signed with RCA, touring alongside bands like Third Eye Blind, Good Charlotte and All Time Low on the Bamboozle Road Show in 2010 before dropping her first major-label EP, This Little Girl, in 2012.

Eventually, Cady left RCA and moved to New York-based independent label Vel Records. She put out an EP on that label called Dreams in 2015.

Throughout her career, Cady worked with a diverse array of creatives, including late producer/writer Busbee, American legend Jim Lauderdale, Savan Kotecha, Kristian Lundin and Carl Falk. She also worked on recording projects for artists such as The Ready Set and Plug In Stereo.

Cady had recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label, with a summer 2020 release in the works, and spent the last year working on material with the team from Shane McAnally’s SMACKSongs. It is hoped the EP she was slated to release this summer will be available soon, her rep said.

"[Cady] was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album," Cody said. "Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

Since her death was announced, many of Cady's fans and famous friends have shared memories of the singer.

"So heartbroken to hear that my friend @cadygroves has passed away," wrote musician Stephen Jerzark on Twitter. "Rest In Peace 😞."

"Man. I just saw @cadygroves at the airport," remembered singer Alexander DeLeon. " She gave me the biggest hug I’ve ever received in my life. You were my little sister, Cady. I can’t believe that you’re gone. Rest easy, My friend."

"I’ve never worked with any songwriter who could open a vein and get vulnerable the way Cady Groves could," Brian Logan Dales tweeted. "We wrote a lot of songs together for a while and I was inspired by her time after time. A truly underestimated masterclass of talent. Rest In Peace, old friend."

Cady's rep added that those closest to her "want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family."

In lieu of flowers, Cady’s family requested that donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares.