Sinéad O'Connor Says She Never Wants to 'Spend Time with White People Again'

Sinéad O’Connor is taking her commitment to her new religion one step further.

The 51-year-old “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, who now goes by the name Shuhada Davitt, shared in a series of tweets early Tuesday that, a few weeks after officially converting to Islam, she wants to avoid everyone who does not share her spiritual beliefs.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

In the first message, she wrote, “I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

RELATED: Sinéad O’Connor Says She Still Loves Her Mother Despite Years of Physical and Sexual Abuse

Then, O’Connor called into question the social platform’s policy about blocking hateful content. “Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country,” she said.

Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country #KKKINNEWTONARDSPICKETMOSQUETHEDAYIMADEMYSHAHDAHOWWEIRDISTHAT? — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

The musician also addressed the role of violence in Islam, Judaism and Christianity. O’Connor is a known critic of the Catholic church.

“BTW if one IS an intelligent theologian and has taken the journey, one would know there is no more talk of ancient violence in the Q’ran as the Tanukh, the Bible or The sodding Mahabarata. And its ALL EQUALLY [IRRELEVANT] TO OUR TIMES,” she mused, adding in a follow-up tweet, “Everyone says the Poor Americans are the victim of Trump. But you hired him. So fire him. Otherwise you’re complicit. It is the same with all so called Islamic Terrorism. Which is exactly what the devil wants and loves.”

RELATED: Sinead O’Connor Reveals She’s Converted to Islam: ‘I Am Proud to Have Become a Muslim’

BTW if one IS an intelligent theologian and has taken the journey, one would know there is no more talk of ancient violence in the Q'ran as the Tanukh, the Bible or The sodding Mahabarata. And its ALL EQUALLY IRELLEVANT TO OUR TIMES #ForFuckSake#ReignOfWhiteMANover — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Everyone says the Poor Americans are the victim of Trump. But you hired him. So fire him. Otherwise you're complicit. It is the same with all so called Islamic Terrorism. Which is exactly what the devil wants and loves. #WatchTheWomen sing the fucker to sleep — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

RELATED: Sinéad O’Connor’s Struggle: Inside the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer’s Tumultuous Ups and Downs

Tying in her own Irish culture, the singer continued, “No Irish person on earth would disagree. We didn’t fire the church. We let them please themselves in our children right under our noses and there is no recompense. No balm in gilliad for Irish human beings under ‘[civilization].’ “

To conclude, O’Connor acknowledged the bizarreness of the rant: “Final word. If its ‘Crazy’ to care. Then by all means, spank my ass and call me Fruity loops : )”

Final word. If its 'Crazy' to care. Then by all means, spank my ass and call me Fruity loops : ) — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Last month, she confirmed on Twitter her conversion to Islam, explaining that her new faith “is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey.”

“All scripture leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant,” the Grammy winner added, before revealing she would henceforth be known by a new name. “I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada.’”

In addition to changing her name on her Twitter page, she also replaced her profile picture with a photo that reads “Wear a hijab just do it” alongside the Nike swoosh logo. Additionally, her Twitter bio now reads, “PLEASE BE AWARE THAT IF YOU POST RACIST OR ANTI MUSLIM RHETORIC ON THIS PAGE YOU WILL BE BLOCKED.”

RELATED: Sinéad O’Connor Hospitalized Following Alarming Suicidal Facebook Video Posted from a N.J. Motel

The day after revealing her big news, O’Connor shared that she had been given her first hijab, writing that she wouldn’t be posting a photo because it’s “intensely personal,” before humorously adding that there was a second reason for her decision.

“I’m an ugly old hag,” she wrote. “But I’m a very, very, very happy old hag.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sinéad O’Connor Reveals She’s Converted to Islam: ‘I Am Proud to Have Become a Muslim’

Over the next couple of days, the Irish singer went on to share a number of photos of herself wearing a head covering, simply writing that she was “happy.”

O’Connor was ordained as a priest in 1999 in a dissident Roman Catholic group.

She has previously spoken out against the abuses of the Catholic Church, even ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live appearance in 1992.

The singer has struggled with her mental health in recent years, yet said she was open about her issues in the hopes that it would inspire others suffering to seek help.