Sinéad O’Connor Announces Retirement from Music and Touring: 'I've Gotten Older and I'm Tired'

"Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true," wrote O'Connor — who recently released her book Rememberings — on Twitter

Sinéad O'Connor is stepping away from music.

On her Twitter Friday, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" songstress announced that she would be stepping away from music and touring following the release of her album NVDA next year.

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired," the 54-year-old tweeted. "So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo."

"It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️," she added. "It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; )"

A rep for O'Connor confirmed her retirement to PEOPLE.

Over the weekend, O'Connor added that the release of her book Rememberings reminded her that "I'm my own boss."

"Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss," she wrote. "I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys."

The songstress made clear that she wouldn't close the door to the possibility of joining Ireland's The Voice, though. I "have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring," she wrote. "But never was free to do it. Am now :)."

O'Connor recently opened up to PEOPLE about her childhood trauma and mental health.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, O'Connor says, she hit a low in 2015 after undergoing a radical hysterectomy to treat endometriosis. The procedure — and the surgical menopause that followed — flattened her.

"When I had the surgery, I was terribly triggered," said O'Connor, who has spent the years since in and out of psychiatric facilities.