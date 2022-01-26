Simon Fuller Launches Newest Group The Future X After Finding Them on TikTok: 'We're a Force'

The Future X is comprised of three singers and four dancers, all of whom auditioned for Simon Fuller on TikTok

The Future X is here!

After a lengthy search that took place through TikTok, talent manager Simon Fuller announced Wednesday the formation of his latest group, The Future X.

The group is comprised of three singers — Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood — and four dancers — Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas — all of whom were discovered by Fuller on the popular video platform.

"We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group," Fuller, 61, said in a statement. "The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers."

The man known for having managed groups like the Spice Girls and having created shows like American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance launched his search in the fall by asking people to audition on TikTok with videos using the hashtag #NextInMusic.

Future X (L-R) Luke Brown, Drew Venegas, Tray Taylor, Angie Green, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood and Jayna Hughes | Credit: Dennis Leupold

He then sifted through all the submissions, and selected the seven artists who now live and work together in Malibu, California as The Future X.

Singers Green, Brown and Wood are from Miami, Georgia and Canada, respectively, while dancers Hughes, Marie, Taylor and Venegas hail from Las Vegas, Maryland, Louisiana and Los Angeles.

"We have singers and dancers combined equally, so there's no backup singers, there's no background dancers, we are all together one artist," the group says in a voiceover on a teaser video. "The energy we create together is like no other. We're a force."

The septet are currently in the studio recording their first album, and they'll perform live for the first time in March at Now United's sold-out arena tour of Brazil.

"We're super excited to bring you guys along on this journey with us," Brown says in the video. "We've been working on a lot of music and performances and dances. We're in this amazing house in Malibu with an amazing view, a lot of inspiration. We can't wait for you to go on this journey with us."

The Future X are also teaming up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for a search of their own, in which aspiring makeup artists can share videos to TikTok with the hasthtag #elfitup to show off their best makeup looks through Feb. 1.