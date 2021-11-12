Silk Sonic's Debut Album An Evening with Silk Sonic Has Fans 'Groovin' and Channeling '70s Swag

Bring out your slacks, roller skates and a tight button down shirt (with the three top unbuttoned of course) because Silk Sonic's debut album is here — and we're getting our groove on.

On Friday, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their highly anticipated album titled An Evening with Silk Sonic — and fans are raving.

Upon the album's release, which was originally set to release earlier this year but then postponed — both musicians shared their excitement on social media for the day Silk Sonic fans have longed for.

In a hilarious yet appropriate photo series of blurry selfies by .Paak, 35, on Instagram of himself and Mars he wrote, "Life has been a blur!!"

"HOLY S— THE ALBUM IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! I DONT EVEN HAVE WORDS FOR HOW I FEEL, LIFE HAS BEEN A BLUR!! I LOVE YOU @brunomars @bootsy_collins @dmile85," the musician wrote. "AND THE REST OF THE AMAZING TEAM WHO HELPED IN ANY WAY! TO ALL THE FANS, I HOPE YOU TRULY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU MEAN TO US! NOW GO EAT!!! #SilkSonic."

Meanwhile, Mars, 36, shared the same photos but flipped around with his on the cover, and he wrote "🔊🔊🔊YOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! THE ALBUMS OUT EVERYWHERE! #AnEveningWithSilkSonic #LetsGoooooooooooooo ✨🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀."

And now that fans finally got to experience an album's-worth of Silk Sonic's soul, they can't get enough.

One fan shared a photo of a well-dressed Steve Harvey and wrote, "Nah silk sonic changed me this is who I am now."

This was only the beginning, however, of the countless memes indicating fans are channeling a '70s retro-swag in honor of the duo's new music.

Earlier this year in a cover interview with Rolling Stone, the duo opened up about their creative process behind the album — and shared why the music steers away from heavier subjects.

"A good song can bring people together — you don't have to actually sing the words 'Everybody come together.' Sometimes the hard thing is to actually do it. You don't have to say, 'Everybody raise your hands' — sometimes you just hit the right chord and it happens," Mars told the magazine at the time. "So that was our mindset with the whole album."

"If it makes us feel good, and resonates with us, that's gonna be infectious and make other people feel good — and that's our jobs as entertainers," he added.

Both artists have undergone tragedy in their personal lives as they've both suffered from homelessness at several points and lost their parents at a young age (.Paak's father died in prison after assaulting his mother, while Mars' mother died in 2013 before he could see her).

"We both make feel-good music and I think it's because we've been through pain and tragedy," .Paak said.

"It all stems from pain and survival," Mars added. "Never wanting to go back. Move forward, knowing how bad it can get."

.Paak continued by saying the music "is our way to cope with it, that's why we put so much in it. We know it's life or death for us, and we know what life and death means — we know what it's like to be broke and to lose parents and to have parents that supported us and that battled addiction. We know what we're up against, and this is all we have."