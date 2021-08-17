The rapper has been in jail since February after being linked to the death of Frederick Roots

Rapper Silento Is Indicted on Murder Charges After the Killing of His Cousin in January

Silento has been indicted.

The 23-year-old rapper responsible for 2015 viral hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 3 following the killing of his cousin in January.

Silento, born Ricky Lamar Hawk, was charged by the grand jury with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The rapper had been in jail since February, when he was linked to the shooting of Frederick Roots, 34. Roots' body was found in the road outside a home where he had gunshot wounds to the face and leg, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Silento Silento | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The local newspaper reported that Silento was arrested twice for domestic violence and gun charges in California last year and in October was booked for driving at 140 miles per hour on the freeway.

Last year, Silento was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Silento had walked into an unlocked stranger's home and tried to hit two people with a hatchet before one of them was able to disarm him.

Silento's rep told AJC in February that he suffered from mental health issues.