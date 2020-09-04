Rapper Silento Charged with Assault After Allegedly Attacking 2 Strangers with a Hatchet

Prosecutors allege the "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" star tried to hit two people with a hatchet before one of them was able to disarm him

Silento, the rapper behind the smash hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," is facing felony assault charges after being accused of attacking two people with a hatchet.

The 22-year-old star, whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prosecutors allege that Silento had walked into an unlocked stranger's home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday and tried to hit two people with a hatchet before one of them was able to disarm him.

Image zoom Silento Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images

Silento was out on bail for an arrest in Santa Ana, California, at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

He is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $105,000 bond, according to jail records.

Silento is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning at the Van Nuys Courthouse. If convicted, the musician could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Silento was previously arrested in Santa Ana on August 28 and posted bond on the same day, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department records.

A spokesperson for the department tells PEOPLE that he was booked on felony inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a domestic violence incident.

It is unclear if Silento has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. A representative for Silento did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.