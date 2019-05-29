Sia Says She Wants to Adopt a Teenager Featured on HBO's Documentary Foster

Sia wants to provide a forever home to a teen featured on the HBO documentary Foster.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 43, announced the touching news on Twitter Tuesday, explaining she wants to adopt 16-year-old Dasani.

“Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” Sia wrote.

“We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

A rep for Sia and for HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The moving documentary, which premiered in early May in honor of National Foster Care Awareness, explores the “often-misunderstood world of foster care through compelling stories” from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Dasani’s journey began after he watched the man he considered his father shoot and kill his mother at only 4 years old.

He has been in group homes ever since.

“Being in a group home, it’s like, lockdown. It’s like having a big chain attached to your leg,” Dasani says in the film.

“You go, and if it don’t workout, you go somewhere completely different. You’re just bouncing from place to place to place to place,” Dasani explains.

“You don’t know none of these people. It’s a whole new experience. It’s a whole new environment. Everything is different.”

Sia’s announcement comes a couple weeks after the singer changed the life of another individual.

During the Survivor: Edge of Extinction reunion show, contestant Rick Devens was gifted $100,000 by Sia, a self-proclaimed Survivor super-fan.

The pop star has given thousands of dollars to various contestants during recent seasons of the reality show, including in last season’s Survivor: David vs. Goliath, when she gave $14,000 to Davie Rickenbacker. Her contributions have lovingly become known as the “Sia Award.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Devens, who came in fourth this season, said he was “floored” by the gift.

“I was absolutely floored when it happened and I am still riding high from it,” he told the outlet. “Sia single-handedly took what was a very depressing night, watching my demise, and turned it around. My wife broke down in the front of the audience. She was going nuts.”

Devens also said he got to meet Sia after the reunion show, saying she was “so nice.”

“I mean, obviously, I’ve got nothing bad to say about her,” Devens said. “She just made me feel like the greatest guy in the world. And, really, it was so great to meet her. And the fact that, I mean, $100,000, for my family, that is a lot, and it is going to do a lot of things for my kids’ future, so I couldn’t be more grateful to Sia.”