Sia Makes Rare Appearance Without One of Her Signature Wigs — See the Mysterious Singer's Face

Sia, is that you?

The “Never Give Up” singer, 42, stepped out without her iconic wig at Netflix‘s Ozark Tastemakers Event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

She wore a simple black outfit with her natural blonde hair in loose waves as she mingled with Jason Bateman, her look in far contrast to her go-to black and blonde blunt bob.

It’s become rare for the Australian singer to be in public without a wig on, though she was seen looking fresh-faced while arriving at LAX back in 2017. Most recently, she appeared on her makeup artist’s Instagram last October with just a green face mask on.

In 2016, she accidentally gave fans a view of her face during a performance in Colorado when a gust of wind blew her wig back.

That same year, Sia participated in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden and told the host, 39, why she’s made shielding her eyes part of her routine.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” she said. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery.

Continued the star, “I was like, ‘There’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.’ ”

A year prior, she told Ellen DeGeneres, 60, in 2015 that she covers her face to preserve her anonymity. “Well, it’s so that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to. Or if I’m in need of a restroom and I can’t find one, I could go by the side of the road,” Sia explained.

She added, “And nobody would be following me with a camera trying to get ‘the shot.’ “