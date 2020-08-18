"Stars are just like us," Sia quipped after admitting she took a quick bathroom break during the live interview

Sia Shocks Radio Hosts After Going to the Bathroom During Live Interview: 'I Have No Shame'

When Sia's gotta go, she's gotta go.

The "Cheap Thrills" singer, 44, shocked the hosts of Nova FM's Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie O'Neill during a live interview on Monday when she was caught using the bathroom mid-interview.

Although Sia had her camera turned off for the interview, the hosts were able to hear the sound of her toilet flushing inside her Los Angeles home — and the singer immediately fessed up to it.

When co-host David 'Luttsy' Lutteral asked the singer if she had just gone to the bathroom, she responded, "Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too. I have no shame."

As all the hosts burst into laughter, co-host Ash Bradnam asked the singer to clarify if she "really just went to the toilet while you're doing an interview with us?"

"I did," Sia said with a laugh. "But guess what? Stars are just like us."

Image zoom Sia Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The co-hosts continued to laugh off Sia's shocking confession, with one of them asking, "Why don't you take a s--- and we'll get the whole thing?"

"Unfortunately, I don't need to take a s---," Sia disclosed.

Image zoom Sia Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In May, the singer revealed during an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that she welcomed two sons into her family last year, sharing that she adopted the teenage boys when they were leaving foster care due to their age.

"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they're both 19 years old now," she shared at the time. "They were aging out of the foster-care system. Yeah, and I love them."

Sia's family has gotten even bigger since confirming the adoption news. In June, she revealed that she's become a grandmother after her youngest son welcomed children of his own.