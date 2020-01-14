Sia Opens Up About Close Friendship with Diplo, Says She Propositioned Him for ‘No-Strings Sex'

Sia knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to ask for it.

The 44-year-old “Chandelier” singer was recently interviewed in a new GQ profile on international DJ Diplo, where she talked about her close friend and admitted she once asked the fellow artist and business partner to have casual “no strings” attached sex with her.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia told GQ of Diplo.

The singer continued, also revealing that she now has a son — whom she adopted — and that she isn’t looking for a serious relationship with anyone.

“This year I wrote him [Diplo] a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up,'” she told the outlet.

In the interview, the “Unstoppable” singer also called Diplo, 41, “the sweetest thing in the world” but “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.” Sia clarified that his insecurities don’t manifest in any of his musical work, but rather in his personal relationships or during photoshoots.

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

According to GQ, Diplo and Sia have been working together for more than a decade, most recently collaborating for the supergroup, LSD, which also includes British rapper Labrinth.

The group debuted in 2018 with their single, “Genius,” later releasing five additional songs (their most popular being “Thunderclouds”) before coming out with their self-titled album in April 2019.

In a 2018 interview with Complex, Diplo revealed that LSD was originally just Sia and Labrinth, but he was later added into the group to hone their creativity.

“Originally, I wasn’t in [LSD] and then our publisher had the idea to throw me in there; those two artists, together, are two of the craziest, most creative people I ever met in my life,” he said at the time. “I think they have the most severe attention deficit disorder together, their ideas are so crazy, so I helped put their ideas together, taking the job of their producer.”

Prior to joining forces on LSD, Sia and Diplo also collaborated on her 2013 hit single, “Elastic Heart,” which also featured The Weeknd, and was accompanied by a vulnerable music video with Shia LaBeouf and Maddie Ziegler.

Though Diplo did not confirm that he ever agreed to Sia’s casual sex proposition, he has recently stirred up dating rumors with fellow DJ Chantel Jeffries when the pair were seen cuddling up on a beach in Mexico earlier this month.

Sia, who split from filmmaker Erik Lang in 2016, previously mentioned wanting to adopt a child last year, after watching HBO documentary Foster.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced the touching news on Twitter at the time, explaining she wanted to adopt 16-year-old Dasani, who was featured in the film.

“Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” she tweeted.

The moving documentary, which premiered in early May in honor of National Foster Care Awareness, explored the “often-misunderstood world of foster care through compelling stories” from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.