Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernard in Surprise Wedding in Portofino: See the Photos!

The Australian singer and songwriter wed her boyfriend Dan Bernard over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy

By Emily Strohm
Published on May 9, 2023 11:55 AM
inger-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Sia is married!

The Australian singer and songwriter, 47, wed her boyfriend Dan Bernard in an intimate, candlelit ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

For the intimate nuptials— which were attended by just six guests including the bride and groom—Sia wore a three-quarter sleeve lace mermaid gown, with a high neck and delicate button detailing down the front. She added a matching sheer veil with lace detailing, while her husband opted for a light colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

The Australian singer-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The pair exchanged vows under an iron gazebo decorated with stunning pink, purple, yellow and white florals. The outdoor space also featured lavish gold tables topped with white candles in glass cases.

It's unclear when the pair first began dating, and Sia has kept their romance private, only sharing one photo of her love last year on Instagram.

"Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22👀❤️ also just finished my next album! A great day all round!" she posted in Oct. 2022.

The Australian singer-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Prior to Bernard, the "Cheap Thrills" singer was married to Erik Anders, whom the Grammy-nominated singer wed at her Palm Springs, California home in August 2014, two months after Lang revealed their engagement on Instagram in June 2014. The pair called it quits in December 2016.

Dolce and Gabbana's stunning Villa Olivetta is also where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, in May 2022.

The Australian singer-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The couple's lavish celebrations which were documented for the pair's wedding special spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties which are all called L'Ulivetta.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L'Ulivetta grounds.

A reception followed at Castello Brown.

Related Articles
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian 'Hand-Selected' Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s Archive for Italy Wedding
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Veil Got 'Stuck' Several Times Walking Down the Aisle During Italian Wedding
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kris Jenner Gave Kourtney Her Late Husband's Wedding Ring Before Italian Wedding: 'That Gift Meant So Much'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Done Marrying Yet: There's 'at Least One More' in Her, She Teases
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas Wedding Elvis Officiant Called Her Khloé — and More Mishaps from Kravis's Nuptials
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion; Kourtney Kardashian Shares Inspiration Behind Wedding Invites, Guest Gifts and Custom ‘Mr. and Mrs. Barker’ Motorcycle Jackets
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Style Inspiration Behind Her Key Wedding Items
Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy
Travis Barker Wishes Soulmate Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday
Travis Barker Wishes His 'Soulmate' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12950724bg) Kim Kardashian and North pictured on a boat in Portofino ahead of Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding Kim Kardashian and North on a boat in Portofino ahead of Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, Italy - 22 May 2022
Kim Kardashian Takes Penelope Disick and North West for Pre-Wedding Gelato: 'All Amazing!'
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dance to 'Can't Help Falling in Love' at Italian Wedding
kourtey kardashian wedding
What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding Reception
Travis Barker Removes Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Garter with His Teeth During Wedding Reception
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get 'Personal' in Wedding Special: 'We Got Married 3 Times?'
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She and Sister Kourtney Are 'Twin Souls' in Gushing 44th Birthday Tribute
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12949832a) Kardashian cruise boat Fatima Kardashians dock for wedding in Portofino, Italy - 21 May 2022 Preparations taking place for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker intimate wedding ceremony at the Castello Brown fortress in Portofino, Italy.; portofino, ITALY - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned bikini body in a string bikini while enjoying some quality time with partner Travis Barker on board a mega yacht ahead of their upcoming wedding in Italy. Kourtney was pictured looking in a great mood as she was seen jet skiing and jumping into the sea with hubby Travis before going to relax on the deck of the yacht where she was treated to a foot massage by her Bae. Travis could be seen giving Kourtney a pat on her behind as she climbed back on to the Regina d'Italia yacht. The couple enjoyed a fun day at sea this afternoon with their kids as Kourntey's sisters arrived into town ahead of her bid day. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
All About the Superyachts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Using at Their Wedding