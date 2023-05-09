Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernard in Surprise Wedding in Portofino: See the Photos!

Sia is married!

The Australian singer and songwriter, 47, wed her boyfriend Dan Bernard in an intimate, candlelit ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

For the intimate nuptials— which were attended by just six guests including the bride and groom—Sia wore a three-quarter sleeve lace mermaid gown, with a high neck and delicate button detailing down the front. She added a matching sheer veil with lace detailing, while her husband opted for a light colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

The pair exchanged vows under an iron gazebo decorated with stunning pink, purple, yellow and white florals. The outdoor space also featured lavish gold tables topped with white candles in glass cases.

It's unclear when the pair first began dating, and Sia has kept their romance private, only sharing one photo of her love last year on Instagram.

"Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22👀❤️ also just finished my next album! A great day all round!" she posted in Oct. 2022.

Prior to Bernard, the "Cheap Thrills" singer was married to Erik Anders, whom the Grammy-nominated singer wed at her Palm Springs, California home in August 2014, two months after Lang revealed their engagement on Instagram in June 2014. The pair called it quits in December 2016.

Dolce and Gabbana's stunning Villa Olivetta is also where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, in May 2022.

