Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad in Surprise Wedding in Portofino: See the Photos!

The Australian singer and songwriter wed her boyfriend Dan Bernad over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy

By Emily Strohm
Published on May 9, 2023 11:55 AM
inger-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Sia is married!

The Australian singer and songwriter, 47, wed her boyfriend Dan Bernad in an intimate, candlelit ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

For the intimate nuptials— which were attended by just six guests including the bride and groom—Sia wore a three-quarter sleeve lace mermaid gown, with a high neck and delicate button detailing down the front. She added a matching sheer veil with lace detailing, while her husband opted for a light colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The pair exchanged vows under an iron gazebo decorated with stunning pink, purple, yellow and white florals. The outdoor space also featured lavish gold tables topped with white candles in glass cases.

It's unclear when the duo first began dating, and Sia has kept their romance private, only sharing one photo of her love last year on Instagram.

"Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22👀❤️ also just finished my next album! A great day all round!" she posted in Oct. 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Prior to Bernad, the "Cheap Thrills" singer was married to Erik Anders, whom the Grammy-nominated singer wed at her Palm Springs, California home in August 2014, two months after Lang revealed their engagement on Instagram in June 2014. The pair called it quits in December 2016.

Dolce and Gabbana's stunning Villa Olivetta is also where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The couple's lavish celebrations which were documented for the pair's wedding special spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties which are all called L'Ulivetta.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L'Ulivetta grounds.

A reception followed at Castello Brown.

