Sia Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety: 'You Can Do It'

Sia has shared a major milestone in her recovery journey.

“Eight years sober today,” the singer, 42, revealed on social media early Tuesday morning. “I love you, keep going. You can do it.”

The private pop star has been open about her battle with substance abuse, which was exacerbated by her rise to fame in 2005.

“When you’re in a different place every day, there’s this kind of madness that sets in. It’s easy to get away with getting high, because everybody’s drinking on the road,” Sia (born Sia Furler) told the New York Times in 2014. “None of my friends thought I was an alcoholic, and neither did I.”

Eight years sober today.

I love you, keep going.

You can do it. — sia (@Sia) September 11, 2018

In 2010, after contemplating suicide, she began a 12-step program, she revealed in a 2013 sit-down with Billboard.

Sia

“I got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic,” the star — who split form Erik Anders Lang in 2016 — said. “I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker.”

Eventually, she decided to relaunch her career as a songwriter. Following a successful stint crafting hooks for Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Rihanna, Sia re-emerged as an artist on David Guetta’s 2011 hit “Titanium.”

RELATED: Every Single Time Sia Was Spotted Without Her Signature Wig

And Sia’s demons would eventually inform her Grammy-nominated 2014 comeback single, “Chandelier,” which includes the lyrics: “Help me, I’m holding on for dear life, won’t look down won’t open my eyes / Keep my glass full until morning light, ’cause I’m just holding on for tonight.”

Since her meteoric return, Sia scored her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (“Cheap Thrills”), released a holiday album (2017’s Everyday Is Christmas) and recently formed the supergroup LSD with deejay-producer Diplo and singer Labrinth.