Sia said she mixed up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on Twitter

Sia Apologizes for 'Making a Buffoon Out of Myself' After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B

Sia is apologizing for confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter Friday, writing that she made “a buffoon” out of herself.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan asked the “Chandelier” singer, 44, whether she would ever do a collaboration with Minaj and shared a photo of the rapper.

In her reply, Sia mistook Minaj for Cardi B, writing: “I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

Twitter users quickly took notice of the mixup and the hashtag #Siaisoverparty began trending. “Girl move that hair out yo face AND LOOK,” one user wrote, with another adding “SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I'M NOT PLAYING.”

“Literally Nicki Minaj you goof,” someone else replied, attaching a photo of Minaj.

At first, it appeared that Sia thought the responses were blaming her for starting a feud between Minaj and Cardi B, who have had a tumultuous relationship.

According to fans of both rappers, Sia wrote in since-deleted tweets, "My f--- up @NickiMinaj," and"Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism."

Then, in a tweet that has also since been deleted, Sia said, “I don’t give a s--- about feuds, George Floyd was f------ murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”

Soon after, Sia apologized for her mistake, but neither Cardi B nor Minaj has commented on social media.