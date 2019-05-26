New Music on the Way? Shirtless Justin Bieber Hits the Studio with Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber hit the recording studio with his muse, wife Hailey Baldwin.

The singer, 25, shared black-and-white portraits of the couple on Instagram Sunday, revealing that he is working on new music with the supportive of the 22-year-old model, whom he wed in September 2018.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka,” Bieber captioned a shirtless photo of him standing next to Baldwin.

In another image, the pop star cuddled up to his wife on the couch.

“New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time he’s called her “goo goo.” Bieber first revealed his nickname for her, calling her “stunning goo goo,” when she attended this year’s Met Gala without him.

Bieber’s studio time comes after he and Ed Sheeran released their duet, “I Don’t Care” earlier this month. The single marked Bieber’s first new single since 2017.

The Canadian star’s return to music was also marked in Lil Dicky’s star-studded collaboration “Earth,” in which Bieber voices a baboon and Sheeran portrays a koala.

In addition, Bieber teased new music in late April at weekend 2 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival after he surprised fans with an impromptu performance.

“This is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way — album coming soon,” he told the packed crowd after Grande, who is also featured on “Earth,” joined him in singing his 2015 hit, “Sorry.”

Bieber added, “That felt right.”