Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since

New Music on the Way? Shirtless Justin Bieber Hits the Studio with Wife Hailey Baldwin

"I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran marked Bieber's first new single since 2017

By
Karen Mizoguchi
May 26, 2019 07:15 PM

Justin Bieber hit the recording studio with his muse, wife Hailey Baldwin.

The singer, 25, shared black-and-white portraits of the couple on Instagram Sunday, revealing that he is working on new music with the supportive of the 22-year-old model, whom he wed in September 2018.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka,” Bieber captioned a shirtless photo of him standing next to Baldwin.

In another image, the pop star cuddled up to his wife on the couch.

“New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time he’s called her “goo goo.” Bieber first revealed his nickname for her, calling her “stunning goo goo,” when she attended this year’s Met Gala without him.

Skip
Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married? See the Band She's Wearing with Her Engagement Ring
7/9/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: 'They Want a Small Ceremony'
7/13/2018
John Mayer Teasingly Roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Steamy Hot Tub Moment on Instagram
7/14/2018
Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet
7/14/2018
Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin
7/15/2018
Shawn Mendes Says He Congratulated Rumored Ex Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber
7/18/2018
Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber
7/30/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Are Already Planning Their Wedding': Source
8/1/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment
8/6/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears
8/8/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Pushing Back Wedding Plans: Source
8/14/2018
Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo
8/20/2018
Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance
9/2/2018
Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin
9/11/2018
Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin
9/11/2018
Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber
9/11/2018
Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources
9/14/2018
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show
9/17/2018
Justin Bieber Introduces Hailey Baldwin as His 'Wife' While Visiting Museum Exhibit
10/2/2018
Hailey Baldwin Reveals a Secret Clue About Her Wedding Dress for Upcoming Nuptials to Justin Bieber
2/8/2019
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Travel Around the World in Animal Costumes for 'I Don't Care' Video
5/16/2019
Justin Bieber Teams Up With Natural Beauty Brand Schmidt's to Launch a Plant-Based Deodorant
5/20/2019
New Music on the Way? Shirtless Justin Bieber Hits the Studio with Wife Hailey Baldwin
5/26/2019

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals His Pet Name for Hailey Baldwin After She Walks Met Gala Red Carpet Solo

Bieber’s studio time comes after he and Ed Sheeran released their duet, “I Don’t Care” earlier this month. The single marked Bieber’s first new single since 2017.

The Canadian star’s return to music was also marked in Lil Dicky’s star-studded collaboration “Earth,” in which Bieber voices a baboon and Sheeran portrays a koala.

In addition, Bieber teased new music in late April at weekend 2 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival after he surprised fans with an impromptu performance.

“This is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way — album coming soon,” he told the packed crowd after Grande, who is also featured on “Earth,” joined him in singing his 2015 hit, “Sorry.”

Bieber added, “That felt right.”

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.