Shirley Watts, Widow of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts, Dead at 84

Shirley Watts died on Friday following a short illness, just over a year after the death of her husband Charlie Watts

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 04:55 PM
Charlie Watts, Shirley
Charlie and Shirley Watts. Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Shirley Watts, whose marriage to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was one of rock 'n' roll's most enduring love stories, died on Friday after a short illness. She was 84.

Her family, including daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte, announced her death on Monday in a statement shared with Variety.

"It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family," the statement read. "She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie."

Shirley and Charlie were married from 1964 until the rocker's death in August 2021 at age 80.

"She is an incredible woman," the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer reportedly once said, per Vulture. "The one regret I have of this life is that I was never home enough. But she always says when I come off tour that I am a nightmare and tells me to go back out."

Shirley was remembered in a tribute shared by Charlie's longtime bandmate Ronnie Wood, who wrote that he and his wife Sally were "very sad to hear about the death of our friend Shirley Watts."

"We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie," Wood wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts & prayers are with their daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte, & son-in-law Barry💕"

Born Shirley Ann Shepherd in London, she and Charlie first met in the early 1960s after she dropped in on a rehearsal for Alexis Korner's band with classmates from art school, where she was studying, Charlie said in the book According to the Rolling Stones.

They were soon married, and Shirley often joined her husband on tour with the Stones, according to Chrissie Shrimpton, a former girlfriend of Mick Jagger.

"The firm rule was always 'no girls on tour' but Shirley would nearly always go because Charlie simply refused to get up or wash if she didn't," Shrimpton said in Phillip Norman's biography of the frontman.

Charlie and Shirley Watts
Charlie and Shirley Watts. Courtesy Forever Hounds Trust

Going on tour with her husband was likely a good time for Shirley, as Charlie once explained that she was even more of a fan of the Rolling Stones than he was.

"My wife and daughter may come out on tour, but Shirley's always had other things outside of this band. She's a great fan of the Stones, though. I'm not; it's what I do. Mick and Keith and Ronnie are my friends and the band is a very good one, but that's it," he said in According to the Rolling Stones. "But Shirley actually plays our records. I don't."

The drummer often gave his bride shoutouts in interviews, and told Rolling Stone in 1996 that Shirley was the catalyst behind kicking his substance abuse issues, a problem that only became public knowledge years later.

"I've said it myself, but people don't believe it. I nearly killed myself. At the end of two years on speed and heroin, I was very ill," he said. "My daughter used to tell me I looked like Dracula. I just stopped cold – for me and for my wife. It was never me, really."

Charlie Watts, Shirley
Charlie and Shirley Watts in 1992. Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty

Shirley, meanwhile, had her own struggles with alcoholism, and in 1985, spent six weeks in a rehab center.

"It's strange, though, my treatment has had a much different effect on me than it does with most," she told Vanity Fair in 1989. "Most people feel that once they get out, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are a lifeline for them. But I went to one and had to leave. I just couldn't talk about myself anymore; I didn't want to hear about anyone else's problems anymore.''

In the same interview, Shirley joked that her husband "was always a 50-year-old man," and said he often marched to the beat of his own drum.

RELATED VIDEO: Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Dies at 80: 'One of the Greatest Drummers of His Generation'

"Charlie's tastes were never the same as the rest of the crowd," she said. "To tell you the truth, I was always surprised he was a part of that band."

The couple lived in recent years at Halsdon Manor in North Devon, England, according to Devon Live, and reportedly owned an Arabian horse farm. They were also dog lovers, and in 2020 adopted a greyhound named Suzie from the Forever Hounds Trust.

When asked by NME in 2018 what the secret to his successful marriage was, Watts had a simple answer.

"Because I'm not really a rockstar," he said. "I don't have all the trappings of that. Having said that, I do have four vintage cars and can't drive the bloody things. I've never been interested in doing interviews or being seen."

Related Articles
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Sings 'Little Drummer Girl' Ahead of Her New Apple Music Live Holiday Special — Watch!
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Treated 150 Teenagers to a 'Weezy Christmas' Party at Dave & Buster's in New Orleans
diddy
Diddy Spotted Kissing Instagram Model Jade Ramey During Malibu Date Night
spears
Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He Misses Grandsons Jayden and Preston: 'The Family's a Mess'
britney and jamie spears
Jamie Spears Says He Doesn't Think Britney Would 'Be Alive' Without Conservatorship: 'A Great Tool'
Billy Joel concert
Billy Joel Cancels New York City Show Due to 'Viral Infection'
DMX during Woodstock '99 in Saugerties, New York in Saugerties, New York, United States.
Look Back on DMX's Life in Photos on What Would Have Been His 52nd Birthday
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages (13391025bj) Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa 'Jagged Little Pill' Opening Night at the Pantages Theatre, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
JoJo Siwa and TikTok Creator Avery Cyrus Break Up After 3 Months of Dating
CANADA - JANUARY 24: A veteran; Shirley Eikhard has learned to survive in the music industry. Yet in her prodigious self-development there's a sense that she's missed something: Her musical world is almost all she knows. (Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Shirley Eikhard, Songwriter of Grammy-Winning 'Something to Talk About,' Dead at 67
Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum
Billie Eilish's Family, Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Celebrate Star's 21st Birthday During L.A. Show
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Chills with Leeches in His Belly Button: 'My Best Friends'
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on day 1 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) ; Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA); Phoebe Bridgers performs live on stage during Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 6, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish's Second-to-Last 2022 Show Featured Surprise Duets with Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3064 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Cover for Kellyoke
A VERY PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS SPECIAL -- Pictured:(l-r) Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee
Pentatonix's Scott and Mitch Reveal Their 'Legend Status' Favorite Celeb Musical Collaborations
Hayley Williams Sees Her Younger Self in Billie Eilish: 'She Does It on a Level We've Never Experienced'
Hayley Williams Says Watching Billie Eilish Rise to Fame Reminds Her of Paramore's Teenage Years
Dino Danelli
The Rascals' Dino Danelli Dead at 78, Bandmate Calls Him the 'Greatest Drummer I've Ever Seen'