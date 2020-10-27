Singer Rainey Qualley said on Instagram that the video featuring her sister is "filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart"

Margaret Qualley Stars with Shia LaBeouf in NSFW Music Video — Which Mom Andie MacDowell Calls 'Stunning'

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have teamed up to take it all off.

The two actors star in the music video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me" by the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star's sister, Rainey Qualley, who performs music under the name Rainsford.

The video depicts the highs and lows of a relationship between 34-year-old LaBeouf's and Margaret's characters — including a lengthy sex scene interspersed throughout the nine-minute long video.

"We made a short choreographed film to represent ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf," Rainey, 30, wrote on Instagram Friday.

The video, choreographed by JA Collective, includes two different panels, showing the relationship from different points simultaneously.

Rainey shared in her caption that the video is "filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart."

"Incredibly beautiful congratulations everyone involved," commented the Qualley sisters' mother, Andie MacDowell. "Stunning."

Margaret, 26, shared several stills from the video on Instagram Friday as well, writing, "For @rainsford."

"Love you so much Margo," Rainey commented on the post.

After working with her sister on the music video, Margaret is set to star with her mom in the upcoming Netflix series Maid.