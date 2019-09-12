Sheryl Crow Doesn't Know ‘What the Big Stink Was’ Over Drama Surrounding Taylor Swift’s Masters

Sheryl Crow doesn’t know much about the drama surrounding who has ownership of Taylor Swift’s masters, but she’s not totally sure why it’s been such a big deal.

The “If It Makes You Happy” singer, who recently signed to Swift’s old label, Big Machine Records, weighed in on the controversy during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week.

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” Crow, 53, said. “I live with my head in a big hole. I stay out of that world.”

However, as someone who’s been in the music industry for three decades, the singer added that it’s not unusual for masters to change ownership numerous times.

“I will say one thing about masters. I signed with a record label 30 years ago and within 5 years it became owned by Interscope, and then Interscope got bought by Universal….these things, that’s just the way the business goes,” she said.

“It’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times,” she added. “So I don’t know what the big stink was. I’m out of the loop. I don’t really know.”

Earlier this summer, Swift spoke out after learning that her first six albums fell into the hands of Scooter Braun following his $300 million deal with Big Machine.

In a Tumblr post at the time, Swift accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years, and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun, 38, and Big Machine co-owner Scott Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

Hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group and her catalog, Borchetta responded with his own lengthy statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta, 57, claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

However, Swift’s lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which aired last month, the Grammy winner, 29, said she first learned of the new partnership “when it was online” — at home and in the studio.

“Nobody knew,” Swift said when asked if anyone in her inner circle had been told ahead of time. “I knew [Borchetta] would sell my music. I knew he would do that. I couldn’t believe who he sold it to. Because we’ve had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations.”

The singer, who recently released her seventh studio album, Lover on Republic Records, went on to share that she will “absolutely” re-record her first six albums.