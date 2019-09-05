Sheryl Crow Isn't Dating But Is Still Open to Marriage: 'I Tell All My Friends' to 'Set Me Up'

Sheryl Crow is single and ready to mingle!

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the rock star, 57, opened up about her love life.

“I’m not dating right now, but I tell all my friends, ‘Set me up.’ They’re like, ‘We don’t know anybody good enough,’ and I keep saying, ‘Lower your standards!'” says Crow, who just released her 11th and final album, Threads.

The nine-time Grammy winner — who has been engaged three times — also reveals she’s still open to marriage.

“I would love [to get married]. But I don’t think it’s the end-all, be-all,” adds Crow.

However, the singer-songwriter, who adopted sons Wyatt, now 12, in 2007 and Levi, 9, in 2010, keeps her boys in mind when she considers romance. “Being well-loved and loving someone is what it’s about. And that’s another area that’s just priceless to be able to model to your kids. So if it isn’t that, then I don’t want it around them.”

Crow’s announced she had called off her third engagement, to cyclist Lance Armstrong, in 2006, just weeks before she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

“When I was diagnosed and my relationship fell apart, people were camped outside trying to get that picture of Sheryl Crow at her lowest moment. I just lost all faith in humankind,” says Crow. “But I licked my wounds. I started feeling like, ‘I’m at a point in my life where I need to manifest something more realistic.’”

Once in remission, Crow moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to raise her growing family.

“Now I drop my kids off in the school drop-off lane, I pick them up after school, and I’m perfectly content. I feel so much more alive and young than I even felt in the 20 years of living in L.A.” she says. “I love my life.”