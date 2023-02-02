Sheryl Crow Is 'Still in Shock' After Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Sheryl Crow is on cloud nine after her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday, the "Strong Enough" singer opened up about her recent nomination.

"I'm still a little bit in shock," Crow, 60, says.

"It feels like I've been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So it's really cool. I'm really honored," she adds.

Crow was nominated earlier this week alongside George Michael, The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Kate Bush and Joy Division/New Order.

Shortly after her nomination was announced, she shared a video on social media where she expressed her gratitude to her fans.

"I am blown away by the @rockhall nomination… it really means so much to me. Thank for your support, and for being a part of the voting process! Love you all! ❤️," she captioned the post.

The ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, who take into account factors like the artists' musical influence on others, the length and depth of their career and more, according to a press release.

Fans can also participate in the induction process by voting online every day, or in person at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, through April 28. The top five artists selected by the public will make up a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the Class of 2023, which will be announced in May.

Elsewhere in the interview, Crow, who performed at the event, said that though she used to get tired of playing her fan-favorite songs like "Soak Up the Sun" and "All I Wanna Do," she's since found a new appreciation for them.

"Having breast cancer was a game changer. I mean, it made me really reboot. It made me refine the way I looked at life across the board," she says. "I think of those songs as being the incredible gift that keeps giving, the fact that those songs have taken me to Israel and they've taken me to South America and all over Asia and all over Europe."

She adds, "I'm so grateful."