Sheryl Crow Says She Has an 'Old Lady Crush' on Harry Styles — Which Her Kids Would Call 'Cringey'

Sheryl Crow is opening up about her love for Harry Styles!

In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the 60-year-old singer-songwriter said she saw a sneak preview of some performances ahead of this year's ceremony, including the "As It Was" hitmaker.

"I got to see some of the rehearsals. I got to see Lizzo, who blew my mind. I got to see Harry Styles. I have, like, an old lady crush on Harry Styles. He's young enough to be my… whatever," said Crow with a laugh. "I think my kids would say [it's] cringey. Like, 'Mom, that is so cringey.'"

The "Soak Up the Sun" musician is nominated for best American roots song for her 2023 track "Forever," which marks her first nod since 2009 — two years after adopting her first son Wyatt, 15, and one year before adopting her second son Levi, 12.

Sheryl Crow. Neilson Barnard/Getty

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

"It's crazy. It's really fun to be back in this because I'm raising two boys. I'm very rarely in this scene anymore, and to have all this great stuff happening is fun," said Crow. "Then, I'll go home tomorrow, and I'll be back in the school drop-off line on Tuesday."

She's also scheduled to perform alongside Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt in tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died at age 79 in November 2022.

"It means the world to me. I was so heavily — and still am heavily — influenced by Fleetwood Mac and by Christine McVie and her songwriting in particular," explained Crow. "Not to mention I get to do it with Mick Fleetwood, which makes it feel even more, I don't know, sacred. And of course, Bonnie Raitt, who — I mean, I just feel like I get an honor to honor her with them. It's cool."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.