Snoop Dogg Does the Salsa! Sheila E. Debuts New 'No Line' Music Video Co-Starring the Rapper

Sheila E. enlisted the help of a famous friend for her latest music video: Snoop Dogg!

In the Queen of Percussion’s new music video for “No Line,” which is premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper shows off his salsa moves as he raps his verse on the track.

“We have been friends for a very long time and wanted to work together,” Sheila E., 61, tells PEOPLE of the collaboration. “The opportunity came, and I sent Snoop the song. He is a man of rhythm so it made sense to have him on this song. He’s a great dancer, and he loves Latin music.”

Throughout the video, Sheila E. (née Sheila Cecelia Escovedo) dances around as she explores a city by the sea, shows off her famous percussion skills and sings the song’s mix of English and Spanish lyrics. During the chorus, she sings, “There is no line to my party / Come in and join everybody / The music is goin’ to make you naughty.”

As to the inspiration behind “No Line,” Sheila E. says she created it to “help our fans feel like family.”

“Everyone who comes to a Sheila E. party is VIP!” she adds.

Image zoom Snoop Dogg and Sheila E. Sheila E./Youtube

Sheila E. (who is also known as Prince’s longtime friend, collaborator and one-time fiancée) previously opened up about her friendship with Snoop Dogg, 47, in September, telling Access Hollywood in an interview, “I’ve been a fan of his forever.”

“It seriously has been a long time,” she continued. “We met so many years ago, but to be able to work together for the first time — he’s been trying to get me here to the studio forever. It’s awesome. I’m so happy to be with him.”

Snoop Dogg (né Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.), on the other hand, said he’s just as much (if not more!) of a fan.

“I’ve always been a fan,” he said. “She was making music before me, so I definitely was a fan first.”

“I just love her whole music evolution as far as knowing what music is about,” he added later. “I studied her, and I know she understands the dynamic of all of the instruments, not what just she plays. I always wanted to get in because I felt like her sound and my voice would be a match made in heaven. She presented the music to me, and it was no thang but a chicken wang to get me on board.”

Sheila E. is currently on tour playing dates through November and has one date scheduled in Las Vegas on Dec. 27. In 2020, she’ll play in Tucson, Arizona on Feb. 23 and Los Angeles on June 6.