Sheila E. Celebrates Women's History Month with Stars Jill Scott, Misty Copeland and More

Sheila E. is celebrating Women's History Month in a special way.

Over the next five weeks — beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on Sheila E. TV and her official YouTube channel — the star percussionist (née Sheila Cecilia Escovedo), 63, will chat with trailblazing women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. Each woman will discuss their unique journey to success and share their hopes for future generations.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the all-new series, in which Escovedo will chat with Jill Scott, 48, Misty Copeland, 38, Gloria Estefan, 63, Lalah Hathaway, 52, and civil rights activist Angela Davis, 77.

"I am beyond excited to celebrate Women's History Month alongside my sisters, the legendary Gloria Estefan, Jill Scott, Misty Copeland, Lalah Hathaway and Angela Davis, this month on Sheila E. TV," she tells PEOPLE.

"These women are all shining examples of strength, passion [and] wisdom and have broken down barriers for all women of all generations," she adds. "We'll talk about who inspires them, why women's history is so essential and what it means to be the first, but certainly not the last, to blaze a new trail."

Hitmakers Scott and Estefan have each won three Grammys, while fellow star Hathaway has won five. Copeland, a renowned ballerina, made history in 2015 when she became the first-ever Black female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre since its inception in 1939.

Davis, now a Distinguished Professor Emerita in the humanities division at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been a civil rights leader for decades. She served 16 months in prison for her efforts to fight for equality and was released on $100,000 bail in 1972.

During Escovedo's virtual sit-down with "Golden" star Scott, the singer opened up about her approach to songwriting.

"The music tells the story for me," she says in the series' teaser. "That's my favorite kind of music."

"That's the way to write," Sheila responds. "That's why I think everyone loves you so much, because you're such a storyteller. That's a gift."

Copeland also chats about the work she has done "to bring this form of art to a broader audience and [allow them to] understand what ballet is, which is silent storytelling."

"Celebrate Women's History Month with me!" Sheila E. tells PEOPLE. "Saturdays in March on Sheila E. TV, I'll be joined by my dear friends and icons Gloria Estefan, Jill Scott, Misty Copeland, Lalah Hathaway and Angela Davis. Don't miss it, 7 p.m. EST at Sheila E. TV and on YouTube."

And in a fun play on words from Beyoncé's smash hit "Run the World (Girls)," Escovedo says, "I'll tell you one thing, girls really do run the world!"