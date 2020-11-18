Shazam Reveals Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey' Is Platform's Most-Searched Song

The Australian singer said the hit song "gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan base"

Now that's something worth dancing for!

On Tuesday, Shazam, the service that allows users to discover the name of a song by listening to the tune, announced that the song with the most searches is Tones and I's "Dance Monkey," which dropped in May 2019.

The 20-year-old artist (born Toni Elizabeth Watson) said in a statement to Variety that Shazam has helped her become exposed to a wider fan base.

"Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people," she said. "I didn’t have a following when I released ‘Dance Monkey,’ but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan base, which has all let to creating a career for myself."

"Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!" she added.

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Apple Music, which owns Shazam, compiled a playlist of the top 100 most-Shazamed songs.

The rest of the top 10 includes Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & the Prick's “Prayer in C”; Passenger's “Let Her Go”; Avicii's “Wake Me Up”; Major Lazer's “Lean On”; Ed Sheeran's “Thinking Out Loud”; Sia's “Cheap Thrills”; Gotye's “Somebody That I Used to Know”; Kings, Cookin’ on 3's Burners “This Girl”; and Hozier's “Take Me to Church.”

"Looking back at our long history together, we can only see how close our missions have been: bringing the best home for music lovers and creators everywhere," Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser said in a statement to Variety.

Though Tones and I's mega-hit "Dance Monkey" sat on Billboard charts for 51 weeks, the star previously told PEOPLE how she never could have imagined such success.

"I didn't even think my music was good enough to get on the radio in Australia," she said last December. "I just thought maybe [national Australian radio station] triple j would play my songs, maybe once or twice, and that was pretty much all I expected. I didn't actually understand what was going to happen.”

"I really wasn't expecting much when I released 'Dance Monkey,'" she added. "But I really liked it. Writing that song has given me a platform. A huge, way bigger platform than I would've had otherwise. There have been shows overseas and people are listening to my EP and it's more so than they would have, or even known who I am, before the song."

PEOPLE premiered Tones and I's "Fly Away" last week, which featured her grandfather on the single's cover.