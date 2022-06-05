Shawn Mendes Wears Orange at Wango Tango Festival to 'Raise Awareness to End Gun Violence'

The Canadian singer took a moment while performing onstage at the concert, urging fans to check his post on social media about supporting non-profit Everytown to end gun violence in the U.S.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Shawn Mendes is using his platform for a good cause.

While performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival on Saturday, the "Treat You Better" singer took the opportunity to express his stance against gun violence in the United States.

"We are wearing the color orange to raise awareness to end gun violence in America," Mendes, 23, said as he stopped mid-performance before urging the crowd to see his post on Instagram about his partnership with the non-profit organization, Everytown.

According to its website, Everytown is "a movement of more than 8 million moms, mayors, survivors, students, and everyday Americans working to end gun violence."

A day prior to the show, the Canadian crooner shared a post with an orange background encouraging his followers to "tell your senators to take action on gun safety now" by texting "BOLD" to 644-33.

"Today is National Gun Violence Awareness day," he wrote in the caption on Friday. "Tomorrow, I'm performing at @iheartradio Wango Tango, and I'll be in Orange. If you're coming or you're tuning in, join me & #WearOrange 🧡."

Last month, America suffered another mass shooting when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Less than two weeks prior, an alleged white supremacist killed ten Black people inside a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Multiple other fatal shooting incidents have also recently occurred across the country, including at a church in California, a graduation party in Georgia, and a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shawn Mendes performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty for iHeartRadio

On Sunday, while thanking the event's organizers for having him at the concert, Mendes also showed his appreciation for "everyone who joined me in orange."

"Congress is getting ready to vote on key gun violence legislation," he tweeted. "So please text bold to 644-33 & call your senators to tell them to take action on gun safety now #WearOrange."

At the star-studded event, Mendes was joined by The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Diplo, Becky G, and more to celebrate the annual summer event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.