Madame Tussaud's Gives Shawn Mendes Fans a Chance to Hold Hands with the Wax Version of the Singer

For the fans that are yearning to hold Shawn Mendes‘ hand, his wax replica looks to be the next best option.

The “In My Blood” singer’s wax figure made its debut on Wednesday at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Berlin, and fans of the 21-year-old have proven their commitment to getting a picture-perfect moment with the replica.

In fact, visitors of the museum have had to lay down beside the Mendes wax figure to get their moment. The near-perfect replica is placed on the ground, with its face staring at the ceiling.

The fake Mendes is barefoot but dressed in black pants and a tan shirt, with one hand on its chest. The other hand? Perfectly to the side for an eager fan to grab ahold.

Fans can get their strategically-angled photo while grasping hands with the singer’s replica, which is surrounded by an “outer glow” layout.

The Berlin Madame Tussaud’s is filled with a number of A-list celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Johnny Depp.

While his wax figure is being swooned on by plenty of young visitors, the real Shawn Mendes appears to be spoken for. The singer has been packing on the PDA for weeks with his rumored girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 22, even joined Mendes to ring in his 21st birthday earlier this month. The next day, Cabello shared a sweet tribute to Mendes on Instagram, even dropping the L-word.

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! ❤️,” Cabello wrote alongside a polaroid, which shows Mendes sweetly fixing her hair.

Rumors of their relationship began to fly following the debut of their steamy music video for “Señorita” in late June.

The musicians have been friends for years and also collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

After being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands and spending the Fourth of July together, things seemed to heat up when they were seen kissing in San Francisco.

While vacationing in Miami at the end of July, the singers were again spotted kissing in the water.

They were later seen holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.