Shawn Mendes Says He Wants to 'Influence Culture' by Creating Music That's 'Authentic'

Shawn Mendes has had a change in perspective.

During a cover story interview with Billboard out Monday, the "Treat You Better" singer opened up about his newfound inspiration to focus on leaving his mark.

Inspired by the Super Bowl LVI halftime show where Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performed timeless classics, he decided he was determined to do the same.

"For me, it's not to be like, 'I have to change the world,'" Mendes, 25, told the outlet. "I'm just saying, that's where my ambition goes — to influence culture. I want to honor the opportunity that I've been given as an artist, to make something very true."

Moving forward, the star is working on a new album and is gearing up for his Wonder world tour, kicking off in June in Portland, Oregon. At the end of the day, however, it's about the music — not the size of the venue — for Mendes.

"I never want to stop playing, even if I'm playing for 10 people in a bar," he said. "And I only want to play bigger shows if I get to do it by making music that's authentic."

"There was a long while where I was convinced that you just had to write big songs," he said. Now, his priorities have shifted: "the type of music that I want to make, what I want to hear and what is important to me."

Mendes released an emotional ballad titled "It'll Be Okay" in December, two months after his split from Camila Cabello.

Shortly after the song's release, Mendes shared a message with fans, thanking them for connecting to the single — and confessed he was having a hard time with social media.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he started the nearly two-minute clip posted to his page.

"I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I'm writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it," Mendes explained of his songwriting process.

"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," he continued.

Added Mendes: "I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."