Shawn Mendes Teases New Music, Elicits Comment from Ex Camila Cabello: 'Y'all Dig This?'

Shawn Mendes teases a new upbeat song following his latest single “It’ll Be Okay,” which details the end of a turbulent relationship

Shawn Mendes is teasing new music as fans speculate a new album is on the way.

In a short 12-second clip shared on Instagram Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer is sitting in a car listening and nodding to a new upbeat song while on a FaceTime call. Another shot shows Mendes in the studio working on the track as he plays the guitar.

Mendes didn't share any details about the new music, but captioned the post asking, "y'all dig this?"

Fans flocked to the comments section and shared their approval and excitement for the new song. Mendes also received a sweet comment from ex Camila Cabello, who wrote, "Ur crazy wildcat."

The teaser comes shortly after Mendes released the music video for his heartfelt single "It'll Be Okay," nearly two months after his split from Cabello, 24.

The music video, directed by Jay Martin, follows Mendes as he walks down the wintery streets of his hometown Toronto, Canada. As Mendes makes his way around, he passionately sings along to the tune, struggling with the pain of the past.

camila_cabello Ur crazy wildcat Credit: Shawn Mendes Instagram

The "Treat You Better" singer released the emotional ballad in December, and in the lyrics, Mendes details the end of a turbulent relationship.

"If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," he sings. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

A few weeks later, Mendes shared a message with his followers on Instagram, thanking them for connecting with the song.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he started the nearly two-minute clip posted to his page.

"I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me. A lot of the times when I'm writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it," Mendes explained of his songwriting process at the time.

"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," he continued.

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in a joint statement made on their respective Instagram Stories in November, writing in part that they will "continue to be best friends" despite ending their romantic relationship.