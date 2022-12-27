Shawn Mendes Strips Down to Take Cold-Water Plunge on Christmas: 'I Can't Feel a Thing'

The "It'll Be Okay" singer took a deep breath before dunking himself in ice-cold water

Shawn Mendes stripped down to his boxers on Christmas to wish his fans a happy holiday.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old singer took on a cold-water plunge and posted it to Instagram with the caption: "MERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️."

"He's getting undressed, what are you doing," someone said from behind the camera.

The "Stitches" singer appeared in black boxer-briefs, a tan and brown sweater with bears on it and black boots.

He squared his shoulders and took a deep breath before stripping off everything except his boxer-briefs and bravely walked into the evidently cold water.

"I'm going under," Mendes said before taking the plunge. He then whipped his head out of the water and yelled, "Whoo, it's cold!"

Mendes and his friend put their heads under the water one more time before exiting. The singer eventually stood up and walked to the bank, where he reiterated, "That's really cold."

He then placed his hands on his hips and said, "I can't feel a thing." As he put on his clothes, he added, "This was really good."

He flashed the camera a smile and a thumbs-up before the video ended.

It's unclear where Mendes was, but the water looked cold. The vegetation is bare, and there was snow on the river bank in addition to ice atop the water.

Earlier this year, Mendes decided to take a break from touring to take care of his mental health.

The pop star said he's been touring since he was 15 "and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

More recently, Mendes voiced Lyle in the Sony adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Mendes teamed up with Javier Bardem and Constance Wu to tell the story of Lyle, a reptile who lives in a house in New York City and helps the Primm family with chores while also playing with the kids.

"What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character," Mendes previously told PEOPLE about his experience on the film.

He added, "I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to."

