Shawn Mendes Talks Managing His Mental Health: ‘I Still Struggle With’ Anxiety

Shawn Mendes is getting real about managing his mental health.

The "If I Can't Have You" singer, 20, revealed his battle with anxiety last March, and he continues to cope with it today.

“Talking about the problem, putting it out there, was one of the scariest but most important things I’ve ever done,” Mendes — who recently played a private concert for Verizon Up members — says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Mendes first opened up about his anxiety when he explained it was the inspiration behind his Grammy-nominated single "In My Blood."

“Just doing that helped me the most,” he adds. “I still struggle with it but just remember every day that everyone deals with some level of anxiety or pressure; we’re all in it together.”

The stresses that come with superstardom have weighed on the Canadian singer-songwriter since he rose to fame, but those close to him keep him level-headed.

“I still go back to Toronto and hang with my friends from growing up, and my family has also been so supportive,” he says.

And while he’s a heartthrob, Mendes doesn’t let his success get in the way of making genuine connections when he dates.

“I don’t think it interferes at all — no matter how big things get, you just have to always keep things normal and be as humble as you can,” he adds.