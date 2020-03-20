Shawn Mendes Spreads Love amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Make Sure to Look Out for Each Other'

Shawn Mendes is sending love to his fans and followers.

The singer, 21, recorded a video message which was shared on his social media Thursday. “Hey guys just wanted to say hello. I’m sending all of my love to every single one of you. Please take care of each other and take care of yourselves. I love you so much,” he said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed he was wearing his favorite necklace, which his girlfriend Camila Cabello previously borrowed.

“Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. ❤️ We’re all here together,” Mendes captioned his clip on Instagram.

Mendes also directed fans to his foundation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which provided information and resources about the global coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 20, there are at least 12,392 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 195 people have died of COVID-19-related illnesses.

Though the virus is mild for around 80 percent of people, those over 65 years old or with pre-existing medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, and dying.

Amid the ongoing guidelines to practice social distancing, many musicians have been hosting virtual concerts, including John Legend.

During his recent at-home performance, the singer, 41, listed off names of other stars who were planning to share online shows as well. “I know Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are gonna do one soon. I don’t know which days all of these are gonna happen,” Legend said.

Mendes joins an increasingly long list of celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, who have encouraged their fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

